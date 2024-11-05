William Penn Athletics to Offer Free Coaching Seminar with Award-Winning Coach Luke Bentley

Oskaloosa–In collaboration with the Oskaloosa School District, William Penn Athletics will host a free coaching seminar led by Head Men’s Volleyball Coach Luke Bentley. This three-part seminar series begins this Thursday, November 7, with additional sessions on Tuesday, November 19 and Tuesday, November 26. Each session will be at 7 p.m. and will be held in Ware Auditorium (Classroom 305) in the Penn Activity Center on WPU’s campus.

The three-week seminar series will cover critical coaching topics, including Culture, Leadership, and Managing a Team & Making it Fun. This event is ideal for coaches at all levels who want to enhance their impact and learn directly from an accomplished collegiate leader.

A two-time Heart of America Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honoree, Coach Bentley has earned widespread recognition in collegiate athletics, including collecting the 2024 NAIA Coach of Character award as well as being named to the AVCA Thirty Under 30 list.

Registration is required. To reserve a spot, please email Luke.Bentley@wmpenn.edu