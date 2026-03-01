William Penn Again No. 7

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s lacrosse team holds a familiar ranking as the NAIA released its first top-10 poll Wednesday.

WPU (1-0) is again No. 7 in the country with 36 points. It marks the 14th-consecutive poll in which the navy and gold have been ranked.

The Heart of America Athletic Conference has a total of three representatives in the poll as Columbia (unofficially 12th) and St. Ambrose (unofficially 15th) are in the receiving votes section as well.

Keiser (Fla.) stays No. 1 nationally with 60 points and all six first-place votes. Madonna (Mich.), Aquinas (Mich.), Reinhardt (Ga.), and Cumberlands (Ky.) wrap up the top five.

The Statesmen travel to Memphis, Tenn. Friday to face Webber International in non-conference play at 7 p.m. (Central)

NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Rating No. 1 — February 26, 2026

(Number in parentheses is first-place votes)

1. Keiser (Fla.) (6)

2. Madonna (Mich.)

3. Aquinas (Mich.)

4. Reinhardt (Ga.)

5. Cumberlands (Ky.)

6. Indiana Tech

7. William Penn

8. Taylor (Ind.)

8. Webber International (Fla.)

10. SCAD Savannah (Ga.)

Receiving Votes: Life (Ga.) 19; Columbia (Mo.) 17; Tennessee Wesleyan 10; Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 9; St. Ambrose 2.