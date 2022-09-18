WARRIORS WIN ICCAC OPENER 2-1 OVER TRITONS

Ottumwa, IA – After nearly 20 hours of delays and location changes, the Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team prevailed to take down Iowa Central Community College 2-1 at home on Sunday. The win moves the Warriors to 8-2-0 overall and 1-0-0 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play.

Originally scheduled to start at 3:30 PM on Saturday, the Warriors earned the win in their conference opener thanks to second half goals from sophomores Dare Kroeten (St. Louis Park, MN/St. Louis Park) and Mifumi Sasanuma (Tokyo, Japan/Shutoku). Indian Hills has not allowed more than two goals in all 10 of its contests this season.

Freshman Sara Cogoli (Erbusco, Italy/IIS Luigi Einaudi) picked up the win in net to improve to 6-1-0 for the Warriors in her inaugural season.

After a scoreless first half between the two clubs, the Warriors finally broke free at the 60:31 mark. Freshman Shay Polson (Johnston, IA/Johnston) played a through ball towards the box that found the foot of Kroeten. Kroeten beat a defender and found an opening past the keeper for the 1-0 Warrior lead.

Indian Hills maintained possession throughout a majority of the second half and was able to add a second goal at the 77:09 mark. Sasanuma played a corner kick into the box that deflected off a Triton defender and wound up in the back of the net for the 2-0 edge.

A scramble in the box in the 84th minute resulted in an Iowa Central goal, but the Indian Hills defense clamped down on the visitors over the final six minutes to earn the conference victory.

The Warrior defense limited Iowa Central to just eight shots on the day while the offense posted 21 strikes. On the year, the Warriors have posted a 0.69 goals against average, the 13th best mark in the nation. Cogoli ranks 14th nationally with a 0.49 goals against average while the freshman’s six wins are the second most in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The Warriors will return to action September 25 at home vs. Iowa Lakes Community College.