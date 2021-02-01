Virtual Academy And Free Lunch For Oskaloosa Schools

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Oskaloosa Schools Superintendent Paula Wright updates the community regularly with her ‘Five Topic In Under Five Minutes’ video.

This week, she touched on the Virtual Academy that Oskaloosa was recently approved to use by the State of Iowa for the 2021-2022 school year.

“We are accepting registrations into that Virtual Learning Academy for those families and students that are interested in either continuing or trying online school,” explained Wright, who said that further information would be available on the district’s website.

You can learn more about the Virtual Academy by reading the press release HERE – http://oskynews.org/oskaloosas-virtual-program-becomesa-state-approved-online-school/

Her fourth topic for the video touched on free and reduced lunches and that the district will be serving free lunches and breakfast to students for the remainder of the year.

Any previous negative balances still need to be paid, and if needed, you can reach out to the district to find payment options.

You can stay up to date with Oskaloosa Schools by downloading their app from your favorite app store.