Victim Identified and Suspect Charged In Pella Homicide

A DCI Press Release

May 19, 2020

PELLA, Iowa – The Pella Police Department and the DCI have identified the victim and arrested a suspect in Monday evening’s homicide. After responding to a report of an argument at 101 Glenwood Street, #4, Pella police officers found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough of Ottumwa injured inside a vehicle. Officers performed lifesaving measures on Ms. Mondabough, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday night, Pella resident, 55-year-old Michelle Boat, was arrested and charged with a Violation of No-Contact Order. Ms. Boat was transported to the Marion County Jail. Today, the charges against Ms. Boat were amended to include one count of Murder in the First Degree (Class A Felony). Ms. Boat remains in the Marion County Jail on a $2 million bond.

The Pella Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Attorney’s Office and the DCI are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pella Police Department at 641.628.4921.

An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. The facts of this case have been referred to the Marion County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.