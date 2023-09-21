Veterans Embark on Cross-Country Journey to Support Military Service Organizations

Naval Academy Class of ’83 Riders Raise Funds and Awareness

Oskaloosa, Iowa – September 21st, 2023

A group of military veterans, all hailing from the Naval Academy Class of 1983, has embarked on a remarkable cross-country journey to raise funds and awareness for various veteran and military service-related organizations. This dedicated group of riders has been traversing the nation, facing challenges and fostering a sense of camaraderie, all in the name of service and support.

The journey, which initially began as a way to celebrate their 40th reunion by riding across America and culminating at the Naval Academy, has evolved into a mission to make a difference. These veterans have been raising funds for a total of 19 different organizations, ranging from the Naval Academy Foundation to organizations supporting military veterans and first responders.

Their journey has been anything but ordinary. The group set out on their adventure with a mission beyond just the physical journey. The riders, who started with around 30 participants, are now down to 14, with plans to rebuild their numbers as they approach the Naval Academy on October 5th.

One of the riders, Dixon Smith, explained the motivation behind their journey, saying, “It was more than just the journey and the camaraderie, but we’re all about service and we need to do something more.” This realization led to their decision to raise funds for various organizations, and the results have been impressive.

The group’s commitment to service is evident not only in their fundraising efforts but also in their daily routine. They begin each day with “22 Push Ups,” signifying the average number of veteran-related suicides that occur daily, according to the Veterans Administration. This practice serves as a solemn reminder of the challenges many veterans face.

Their journey has taken them through various towns and cities, with each stop providing an opportunity to connect with local veterans’ organizations, VFWs, and American Legions. The warm hospitality and support they’ve encountered along the way has been heartening, reinforcing their mission to raise awareness and support for the causes they hold dear.

In Oskaloosa, the group was hosted by the Oskaloosa American Legion for dinner and learned of the local veteran’s group motto of “Be the one.”

The riders are also using technology to engage with supporters. They’ve developed a webpage that includes information about their route, press releases, articles, and a blog offering daily summaries of their journey. They even have an app called “We Live” that tracks their progress and geotags photos they take along the way.

As the group continues its journey, they plan to assemble at Arlington National Cemetery on their final day for a memorial service honoring their fallen classmates and other veterans. The symbolic act of dipping their front wheels into the Severn River, which leads to the Atlantic, at the Naval Academy will mark the end of their incredible journey.

This group of Naval Academy veterans is not only riding across the country; they are riding for a purpose. Their dedication to service and their efforts to support military service organizations serve as a testament to the enduring commitment of veterans to their fellow service members and their communities.

As they continue their journey, their message is clear: service never ends, and together, they are making a difference.