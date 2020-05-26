Veterans Commemorate Memorial Day With A Short Ceremony
The Oskaloosa chapters of the American Legion and the VFW Post took a few minutes to honor their fallen with a 21 gun salute, and the playing of TAPS on Monday morning.
Regular Memorial Day services were not held due to the COVID-19 guidelines.
The list of veterans we have lost during the past year read as follows:
Name Branch Era Interment
Pfc. Dwight “Pete” Asher Army Vietnam out of county
Harry F. Bartholomew Army Korea to science
Reno Beauliea Army peacetime n/a
Sp5 Phil Melvin Bloem Army Vietnam New Sharon Friends
SSgt. Mike Burke Air Force Vietnam New Sharon Highland
Arlen K. Byrom Navy Vietnam n/a
SSgt. Clayborn Carriker Army Air Corps WWII University Park
Charles Alvin Clark Army n/a
Sgt. Joe Coder Marine Corps Vietnam out of county
Paul Dayhoff Army World War II n/a
Cpl. Edward Gysbert DeJong Army Korea Black Oak
AC3 Dale Deppe Air Force Korea Forest
Sgt. Harold Henry DeVries Army Korea Peoria
MSCS Gary DeWitt Navy Vietnam/Gulf at sea
LCpl. Jehoshua Dillinger Marine Corps Vietnam Friends
Capt. Lawrence Everett Army Air Corps World War II to science
Sp5 Danny Ray Ferree Army Vietnam Beacon
MSgt. Ronald Funk ANG/Army Reserve Vietnam Forest
Herbert Getter Air Force peacetime n/a
LCpl. William D. Greenhalgh Marine Corps peacetime Forest
Aubrey G. Harding Marine Corps n/a
A1C Robert Holland Air Force Korea out of county
Cpl. Bobby Hough Army Korea out of county
Everett Icenbice Navy peacetime out of county
SSgt. Steven A. Job Air Force Vietnam Iowa Veterans Cemetery
LCpl. Steven M. Jones Marine Corps peacetime Forest
SN1c Wesley Jordan Navy-KIA Pearl Harbor World War II Barnes City
Gregory C. Kime Marine Corps World War II n/a
SN Howard D. Lanphier Navy Korea Bellefountaine
Sp4 Paul Lanphier Army peacetime Bellefountaine
SSgt. Gordon Lee Lindblom Air Force Korea Barnes City
Pfc. Verle D. Lubberden Army World War II Forest
Cpl. Jimmie McCabe Army Korea n/a
Pfc. Frank Mick Army Vietnam New Sharon Friends
Robert Junior Miller Army Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Pfc. Harry Moffet Army World War II Forest
A3C Marvin Moody Air Force Korea Eddyville Highland
Sp4 Charles S. Morgan Army Vietnam Iowa Veterans Cemetery
SKSN Henry L. Norton Navy Vietnam Forest
BTFN Michael “Oly” Olson Navy Vietnam out of state
Melvin Reed Marine Corps Korea Cedar Township North
Sp4 Calvin K. Rexroth Army Air Corps World War II University Park
Raymond Maxwell Robinson Marine Corps Korea Cedar Township
TSgt. Jacob G. Rozenboom Army World War II Forest
SN2c Sybren James Ryken Navy World War II Evergreen
Marion “Sherm” Sherman Army Bellefountaine
ICFN Clyde VanKlaveren Navy peacetime Forest
Sgt. Alfred “Gene” Waddell Air Force Vietnam out of county
A3C James F. Whitehead Air Force peacetime n/a