Veterans Commemorate Memorial Day With A Short Ceremony

The Oskaloosa chapters of the American Legion and the VFW Post took a few minutes to honor their fallen with a 21 gun salute, and the playing of TAPS on Monday morning.

Regular Memorial Day services were not held due to the COVID-19 guidelines.

The list of veterans we have lost during the past year read as follows:

Name Branch Era Interment

Pfc. Dwight “Pete” Asher Army Vietnam out of county

Harry F. Bartholomew Army Korea to science

Reno Beauliea Army peacetime n/a

Sp5 Phil Melvin Bloem Army Vietnam New Sharon Friends

SSgt. Mike Burke Air Force Vietnam New Sharon Highland

Arlen K. Byrom Navy Vietnam n/a

SSgt. Clayborn Carriker Army Air Corps WWII University Park

Charles Alvin Clark Army n/a

Sgt. Joe Coder Marine Corps Vietnam out of county

Paul Dayhoff Army World War II n/a

Cpl. Edward Gysbert DeJong Army Korea Black Oak

AC3 Dale Deppe Air Force Korea Forest

Sgt. Harold Henry DeVries Army Korea Peoria

MSCS Gary DeWitt Navy Vietnam/Gulf at sea

LCpl. Jehoshua Dillinger Marine Corps Vietnam Friends

Capt. Lawrence Everett Army Air Corps World War II to science

Sp5 Danny Ray Ferree Army Vietnam Beacon

MSgt. Ronald Funk ANG/Army Reserve Vietnam Forest

Herbert Getter Air Force peacetime n/a

LCpl. William D. Greenhalgh Marine Corps peacetime Forest

Aubrey G. Harding Marine Corps n/a

A1C Robert Holland Air Force Korea out of county

Cpl. Bobby Hough Army Korea out of county

Everett Icenbice Navy peacetime out of county

SSgt. Steven A. Job Air Force Vietnam Iowa Veterans Cemetery

LCpl. Steven M. Jones Marine Corps peacetime Forest

SN1c Wesley Jordan Navy-KIA Pearl Harbor World War II Barnes City

Gregory C. Kime Marine Corps World War II n/a

SN Howard D. Lanphier Navy Korea Bellefountaine

Sp4 Paul Lanphier Army peacetime Bellefountaine

SSgt. Gordon Lee Lindblom Air Force Korea Barnes City

Pfc. Verle D. Lubberden Army World War II Forest

Cpl. Jimmie McCabe Army Korea n/a

Pfc. Frank Mick Army Vietnam New Sharon Friends

Robert Junior Miller Army Iowa Veterans Cemetery

Pfc. Harry Moffet Army World War II Forest

A3C Marvin Moody Air Force Korea Eddyville Highland

Sp4 Charles S. Morgan Army Vietnam Iowa Veterans Cemetery

SKSN Henry L. Norton Navy Vietnam Forest

BTFN Michael “Oly” Olson Navy Vietnam out of state

Melvin Reed Marine Corps Korea Cedar Township North

Sp4 Calvin K. Rexroth Army Air Corps World War II University Park

Raymond Maxwell Robinson Marine Corps Korea Cedar Township

TSgt. Jacob G. Rozenboom Army World War II Forest

SN2c Sybren James Ryken Navy World War II Evergreen

Marion “Sherm” Sherman Army Bellefountaine

ICFN Clyde VanKlaveren Navy peacetime Forest

Sgt. Alfred “Gene” Waddell Air Force Vietnam out of county

A3C James F. Whitehead Air Force peacetime n/a