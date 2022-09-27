Tucker Defends Heart Award

Oskaloosa–Spencer Tucker (Sr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Sports Management) claimed another victory and for his efforts he was named Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week Monday.

Entering the season without a weekly laurel, Tucker has now garnered back-to-back wins. He took home this week’s title by leading William Penn to the team win at the Simpson Invitational last Wednesday.

The senior posted an even-par 71 to place first out of 52 players. It is his second tournament crown in as many events.

For the season, Tucker now owns a stroke average of 68.3, including being at or under par in all three of his rounds.

The award is the second of the year for WPU.