Tractor Ride Provides A Notalgic Ride

The annual Mahaska Health Tractor Ride took place on Saturday, starting at the Southern Iowa Fairgrounds, and traveled to several area nursing homes.

by Ken Allsup
June 25th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The grounds of the Southern Iowa Fair played host to the annual Mahaska Health Annual Tractor Ride this past Saturday.

The tractor ride, now in its 3rd year, gives those who love agriculture an opportunity to show off their prized tractor and catch up with friends and neighbors.

An additional benefit is that it gives access to medical information to individuals who may traditionally be tougher to reach.

Dr. Miller with Mahaska Health said the day was fun, providing things like blood pressure testing, cholesterol screening, and sleep screenings to those who may be reluctant to visit their primary physician.

Miller said that individuals might be more willing to talk about issues they are experiencing in such an environment.

Miller has a connection to area farmers, having grown up on an acreage outside of town.

You can visit Dr. Miller or learn more by visiting https://www.mahaskahealth.org/

