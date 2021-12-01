Tour Of Homes Returns With A Few Changes

by Ken Allsup

November 30, 2021

Oskaloosa, Iowa – A Christmas tradition is making a return after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The 2021 Tour of Homes will now benefit SEIDA and the community services they help provide the community.

We recently spoke with Jennifer Fleener, Director of Family Support, at SEIDA about this year’s tour and what people might expect.

Fleener said the tour was in danger of being discontinued, and after talking with her executive director, SEIDA was happy to adopt the program.

There are four homes this year on the tour, and Fleener says that each homeowner has the freedom to decorate their home however they feel most comfortable.

The tour will give participants a chance to learn a little bit about each home.

Fleener said that people are anxious to get out and really experience the community this holiday season.

The Jubilee Family Church will be the host this year and will offer a place for those on the tour to enjoy a bit of conversation and a place to purchase tickets for the tour and raffle tickets.

Tour tickets are $10 each, and the Tour Days:

Saturday, December 4, 1 pm to 4 pm

Sunday, December 5, 1 pm to 4 pm

The raffle, as well as refreshments, will be at Jubilee Family Church. Raffle items will be displayed and held at the Jubilee Family Church during the two days the tour takes place.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5/$20. Raffle items include:

– 2 fully decorated trees from Mahaska Drug

– Various holiday decor bundles from Mahaska Drug

– Some home services

– And other goodies