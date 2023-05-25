Three Claim Scholar-Athlete Honors

Oskaloosa–Three members of the William Penn men’s track and field team were honored for their excellence in the classroom as they were named 2022-2023 NAIA Scholar-Athletes Wednesday.

Jonah Heckenberg (Jr., Stockport, Iowa, Business Management) headlined the trio with a 4.00 Grade Point Average entering the spring semester, while Justin Moeller (Sr., Keota, Iowa, Psychology) was next at 3.76. Travis Lanier (Jr., Waipatu, Hawaii, Nursing), at 3.56, also eclipsed the mark.

The honor is the second for all three individuals in track and field.

A total of 805 men’s track and field athletes from within the NAIA were awarded the laurel.

To be eligible for the award, athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, have attended the nominating institution for one full year prior to nomination, and must appear on the sport’s eligibility paperwork.