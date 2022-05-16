The Oskaloosa Savings Bank (Book Vault) Historical Building Marker Unveiling set May 26

OSKALOOSA – The Book Vault will host a special celebration on Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m. to unveil its Historical Building Marker at 105 South Market Street. The public is invited to attend.

“This will be the final historical marker to be installed as part of a 10-building project that started in 2017 and was spearheaded by a group of community volunteers,” said steering committee member Ann Brouwer. Buildings that received historical markers include the Oskaloosa Fire Station, Mahaska County Courthouse, Iowa Building, Trolley Place, Centennial Block, Frankel Building, IMB Soc. Building, Oskaloosa Public Library, and the Stapp Building.

Calvin Bandstra, steering committee research coordinator, developed a power point presentation for the ceremony. Historical facts of this amazing building include the preservation of architectural elements. Marble walls, stained glass skylights, and original vaults can still be seen in the building today!

Each historical marker includes the year the building was built, the type of architecture, pictures of the building through the years, and a few interesting and fun facts to appeal to community members and visitors. In addition, there is a link to a webpage hosted by the Oskaloosa Area Chamber and Development Group, https://www.mahaskachamber.org/history on each marker. Here, people can find a more in-depth history of the building.

“The webpage is maintained at the Chamber so there is a community institution in place to help preserve this history for the future,” Bandstra explained. “Osky News recently conducted a Zoom interview with Emily Russell, who is a previous building owner and longtime advocate for Oskaloosa historical preservation. The public can view this interview on the webpage.”

“The people who inhabited these buildings are as much or more a part of the building’s story as is the brick and mortar,” Brouwer stressed. “We encourage anyone with photos of the building or information on the occupants throughout the years to help us add to the documented history.”

According to steering committee member Sherry Vavra, after the ceremony the public is invited to attend a celebration in The Alley to recognize and thank the many volunteers who helped make the Historical Building Marker Project a success. “It’s been a great historical journey as we have highlighted these beautiful buildings. “So many people gave of their time and talents to make this project possible.

“We have been able to create a lasting legacy for future generations to enjoy, which is definitely something special to celebrate,” Vavra stressed.