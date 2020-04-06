The Loop Is Revived To Lift Spirits

Oskaloosa, Iowa – On Friday and Saturday nights, cars could be found snaking their way along High Avenue in Oskaloosa. Depending upon the era you grew up in in Oskaloosa, “the loop” differed in minor details, but the result was still the same, a night out socializing.

Over time, the tradition of driving your car around the loop fell from favor, as several factors played to its demise.

Less social tolerance of ‘scooping the loop,’ gas prices, and technology lead people to find other ways to meet and spend their free time.

Five years ago, Ryan Wissler helped to organize a scoop the loop reunion of sorts, and a couple of hundred people came out to remember the old days of cruising and socializing.

Wissler said his first call was to the Oskaloosa Police Department and said he got positive feedback. “Just don’t get too crazy.”

The number of cars scooping the loop on Saturday night dwarfed that reunion night of 2015. “This is the place to be tonight,” said Wissler.

Oskaloosa may no longer be Wissler’s home, but he still wanted to give back to the community that meant so much to him and his time growing up. “I’m always going to be an Osky kid. This is what we did on Friday and Saturday nights, and this was the absolute best place to be on the weekend.

As usual, in larger events, some folks may get a bit rowdy, and Wissler said that during his time driving the loop, “people are smiling and it looks like they’re enjoying this night out.”

Thunder Country KIIC was in Penn Central Mall’s parking lot, where they set up a temporary studio they nicknamed “The Party Box.”

The station changed up its usual classic country music format to a mix of cruising classics and gave shout outs to those who texted in.

“They play some really good tunes to get everybody happy and just excited to be out and doing something besides hunker down at home, and you feel like there’s no light at the end of the tunnel,” added Wissler.

Joe Milledge, owner of Thunder County KIIC 96.7 added, “Being together while being apart can be tough. As a radio station owner – I realize the rich history radio has played over multiple national disasters such as WWII, 9/11 and more. We wanted to help in any way we could and bring encouragement and distraction to our friends and neighbors.”

“The city was incredible to work with. It was so awesome to hear people vote with their car horns throughout the night, and for a brief time on a Saturday night downtown, we were all apart-together”, said Milledge in closing.