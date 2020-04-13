The Lights Remind Students And Community They Are Missed

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The past weeks have separated many different social circles and caused isolation not experienced in most Americans lifetime.

Schools have been closed for weeks, and more than likely, school is finished for the year. With that, students, especially seniors, are missing out on their opportunity to be leaders.

On Friday night, students got some recognition from others that their efforts are not forgotten, when stadium lights turned on for 15 minutes, recognizing the students and time away from the activities that help mold them into the people they will become.

Oskaloosa Activities Director Ryan Parker said the Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association brought forward the idea of lighting the sporting facilities for 15 minutes to recognize the students whose seasons never had a chance to start to this point.

“For me personally, I think it shows the community and parents, the kids, teachers, everybody that we’re still here, and that our facilities may be closed, but we’re not gone,” said Parker.

The athletes haven’t given up yet that they may get an opportunity to shine in competition, as many of them continue to train in hopes that part of their season may be salvaged.

Parker said that he’s joined in a few Zoom meetings, “You know, they’re just trying to keep their hopes up.”

Coaches are giving athletes workouts, and the team can meet via Zoom. “They can do a lot of things; they just can’t organize a practice or be at a practice.”

The athletic associations, using a proposed restart date of May 1st for schools and hoping to make at least partial seasons possible, but with COVID-19 cases still climbing, many expect the proposed date of return to be pushed back, or even lose the remainder of the school year.

The lights will shine once again on Friday night through April, beginning at 8 pm. Hurry and catch a glimpse, as the lights go off just 15 minutes later.