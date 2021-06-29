The George Daily Finding More Ways To Bring The Arts Alive

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The setting on Sunday afternoon was a peaceful one. Birds were chirping, and family members laughed as they fished in the nearby pond at Edmundson Park.

Allison and Andy McGuire with the George Daily were busy making final checks for featured fingerpicking troubadour Dang Felton.

Felton’s style meshed with the natural ambiance as live music was another way of getting music and live entertainment back into the community.

Allison McGuire said the spot was chosen to help highlight the complex guitar work that Felton is known to perform.

Look for more outdoor music events in the future.

The George Daily has also been very busy with summer activities, as theater camp has been something the duo has been very busy working on.

Allison said that theater camp would continue through the first week of August while finishing up the needed work to announce the upcoming professional season.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Daily Auditorium stayed alive as the Oskaloosa High School and William Penn University utilized the space for classes, band, theater, and more. “So it was busy, just a different kind of busy,” added Andy McGuire.

You can learn more about what is happening with the George Daily by visiting their website HERE. https://georgedaily.org/