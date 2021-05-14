The Art Center Is Once Again Open And Hosting Art

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Art Center has once again opened its doors to the public after the pandemic put things on hold for a time.

Oskaloosa News recently spoke with Emily Ott about the Members Only show currently on display and the hours the gallery will be open to view it.

You can find out more about the Oskaloosa Art Gallery, FACE of Mahaska County on their website HERE – https://www.faceofmahaska.com/