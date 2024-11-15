The agenda for the Oskaloosa City Council’s regular session meeting on November 18, 2024, at 6:00 PM includes the following key components:

Opening Formalities:

Invocation by St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll call of the Mayor and City Council members.

Community Comments:

Opportunity for public members to raise concerns or comments within a 3-minute limit.

Consent Agenda (routine approvals):

Approval of the meeting agenda and minutes from November 4, 2024.

Review of reports and financial updates for October 2024.

Approval of liquor license applications.

Authorization of payments for projects including Early Childhood Education and Recreation Center services, the 2023 Sanitary Sewer Project, and North 6th Street storm sewer improvements.

Appointments to the Board of Adjustment Commission.

Approval of a grant application for the Oskaloosa Public Library.

Adoption of resolutions for Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for FY2026.

Regular Agenda (specific actions requiring discussion):

Public hearing and resolution on special assessments for weed cutting.

Approval of the final plat for the Krier Corner Subdivision.

Resolution for a 28E agreement with Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.

First readings of ordinances related to urban renewal areas and property tax adjustments.

Council Information:

Updates and discussions led by the Mayor and Council on activities and future agenda items.

Adjournment:

Closure of the meeting.