The 2019-2020 School Year Will Finish Out At Home

Oskaloosa, Iowa – During a press conference on Friday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds closed school facilities for the remainder of the year.

“While I would like nothing more than to open up our schools and classrooms in May, we have to prioritize the health and safety of Iowans,” said Gov. Reynolds. “With our students at home, we must rely on continuous learning plans that are in place and prepare school districts for ‘Return to Learn’ in the fall.

The decision, which was announced today during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference, is based on recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health to ensure the health and safety of Iowa students, teachers, school administrators, and other school staff.

The governor and the Iowa Department of Education also announced that the state of Iowa will:

Waive instructional time requirements for the remainder of the 2019-2020 regularly scheduled academic year for schools that continue to provide continuous learning through one of two approved options, voluntary educational enrichment opportunities, required educational services, or a combination of the two.

Require schools to submit a Return to Learn Plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 outlining ways they will address disruptions to learning as a result of COVID-19. This could include summer school, enrichment activities or other opportunities to address the needs of learners.

Waive the requirement that schools start no earlier than Aug. 23, allowing school districts and nonpublic schools to make local decisions about the length of their 2020-2021 academic year.

Oskaloosa Schools Superintendent said in a statement, “I know this decision has caused a great deal of concern and disappointment for our students, staff, families and community. The COVID-19 pandemic arrived quickly and without warning. When the Iowa Governor directed us to close our school buildings in March, we did not realize it would be the last time we would see our students in person this school year. Please know that we share in your disappointment.”

“Per our district calendar, the last day of school for students is Thursday, May 28. We will continue with the continuous virtual learning plan as we have over the past couple weeks through that date. We expect all families to keep their students engaged in these activities to ensure learning continues through the end of the school year. Our staff is prepared to assist all families in these efforts. We will work to schedule opportunities for students to enter the buildings to gather their personal belongings in the near future.”

“The spring sports season has been cancelled. A decision regarding summer school options and extracurriculars will be made prior to June 1. A virtual graduation ceremony for Oskaloosa High School is being planned for May 17, 2020. More information will be communicated regarding the graduation ceremony in the next couple of weeks. Unfortunately, the Senior Awards Program and Prom 2020 at Oskaloosa High School is also cancelled.”

We will continue school lunch services through May 28, 2020. Delivery/pickup of meals will continue to take place on Wednesdays. These deliveries ensure meals for each school day for students in the Oskaloosa School District. Beginning in June, we will begin our summer food service. This service is very similar to what has been happening during the school closure, but the locations for delivery/pick up will change. Meals will continue to be served free of charge to students during the summer months through our summer food service program.

An announcement on summer sports activities and when other school-sponsored activities can resume will be made by June 1.