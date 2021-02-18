Supervisors Table Road Vacation And Hear On Co-Line Expansion

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Supervisors met in session on Tuesday morning, where they started with a public hearing regarding a road vacation in Section 33 of Jefferson Township.

Concerns about access to properties was one of the first concerns brought to the Board by area landowners.

A motion to continue to public hearing until March 15th, 2021, at 9 am was made and seconded.

The Board also heard from Co-Line Manufacturing as they are looking to expand their manufacturing business in the county’s northwest corner.

Dale Brand, the owner of Co-Line, sat down to talk about the expansion in the past five years and the continued growth of the company.

The plan is to break ground in the spring of 2021, with construction beginning when steel prices become more stable.

Currently, Mahaska County partners with Co-Line with a 10-year TIF agreement to help offset property taxes. That agreement is approximately halfway completed.

In return for that agreement, Mahaska County wanted to see an increase in employment at the facility.

Co-Line employs approximately 200 individuals.

No agreement was struck at Tuesday’s meeting, and Brand offered to take the Supervisors on a tour of the facility to help them better understand what the business does.

Supervisor Mark Groenendyk said that the current agreement has been working well, and the county would hold a conversation with Co-Line to see if they would be able to partner on the newest expansion for the 42-year-old company.

In other action:

The Board approved payroll changes for the Treasurer, Secondary Roads, and the Sheriff.

The Supervisors agreed to contract with Manatts for the T38 (Taintor Road) concrete overlay project in the amount of $2,170,218.91.

A date of March 1st was set for a hearing on maximum property tax asking resolution.

Considered a quote for an AV cart that would allow for streaming of proceedings or meetings. The cart with computer and needed supplies could cost upwards of $1400. Ultimately, the Board decided to revisit the request at its March 1st meeting.

The Board discussed funding for E911 following the court’s decision and word from the E911 Board that they would not appeal the court’s decision.

The broader question turned towards updating the 1991 28E agreement and how the funding will be generated if it’s per capita or something else potentially.

Both the E911 Board and Mahaska County Emergency Management will meet on February 25th to better outline their budget for the remaining six months and prepare the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will have their next scheduled meeting on March 1st, 2021, at 9 am in the 3rd-floor conference room.