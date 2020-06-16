Supervisors Hear On HIPAA Training And Senior Housing Study

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Monday morning, June 15th.

Supervisors Mark Groenendyk and Steve Wanders were in attendance.

*The Supervisors heard a presentation in regards to HIPAA privacy concerns in departments that may not usually deal with those types of documents.

The county is now nearly at 65% for on-demand training for employees of the county. The county needs to have a strategy to get compliance numbers increased.

*Considered a three-year contract with Cost Advisory Services for cost allocation services. The service helps the county recover costs to DHS.

*Considered a service agreement with Nyhart for full GASB 75 actuarial update ending June 30th, 2020. The service is assistance for the Auditors office to help finalize audits.

*Considered a support agreement with Solutions Inc for IBM software support. Approved

*Approved the Mahaska County Secondary Roads non-union wages for fiscal year 2020/2021.

*Approved new policy and rescinded old CDBG language to support infectious disease response at local county hospital.

*The Board heard from Wyndell Campbell on a Senior Housing Study. The planning sessions helped to highlight a need for senior housing within the county.

Campbell says a senior housing study to identify areas of concern, such as financial ability and an area survey, are needed to move forward, particularly with outside funding.

Campbell asked the County to be a financial partner to the tune of $5000 to help make this study possible. Other partners could be the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group, MidAmerican Energy, City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County.

The Board approved the $5000 to go towards the study and survey, partnering with the above-listed partners.

*The Board authorized final plans on bridge rehab projects on 270th Street and bridges west of Jewel Avenue, west of Kent Avenue, and east of Queens Avenue.

*Went into closed session with legal counsel for potential litigation.

The next regular scheduled meeting of the Mahaska County Board of Supervisors will be July 6th, 2020.