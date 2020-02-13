Students Learn Of Internship Opportunities

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Area students recently descended on Penn Central Mall to learn about internships, and the opportunities they may bring to them.

Christian Ray, Apprenticeship Development Specialist at Iowa Workforce Development, helped to lead and coordinate the program.

Oskaloosa News also spoke with Kristen Bandy, who is the Work Based Learning Coordinator for Both Oskaloosa and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school districts.

Recently, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Cunninghams in Oskaloosa to see how their program is working, and spoke with individuals who have benefited from the program.

Ray and Bandy explain how the program works, and the benefits provided, such as an opportunity to make a good wage, and have little to no student debt.

