Steinkamp Wins Title at Waldorf Invite

Forest City–Catherine Steinkamp (Fr., Quincy, Ill., Biology) bested all of her competitors en route to taking the 116-pound championship as the William Penn women’s wrestling team battled at the Waldorf Invitational Saturday.

Steinkamp was one of eight Statesmen to earn a win (five with multiple victories) and she headlined the crew by going 3-0, including posting a fall.

The freshman eventually claimed the gold position by getting past Allison Meyer of William Jewell 8-5 in the championship bout. It is the program’s first title of the season and the third in its young history.

123-pounder Mami Selemani (So., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) and 116-pounder Brittany Cotter (Fr., Katy, Texas, Nursing) also experienced a plethora of success as they placed in the top six at their respective weights.

Selemani finished 3-2 with a trio of technical falls to walk off in fourth place, while Cotter was also 3-2 with two falls and a technical fall to end up fifth on the day.

The Invitational featured a rare 235-pound weight class (normally the highest class is 191 pounds) and both Phoebe Burt (Fr., Coralville, Iowa) and Kylie Martin (Fr., Marshfield, Mo., Biology) enjoyed wrestling up. Burt was 2-2 with one fall and one technical fall, while Martin posted a victory as well.

Ashleigh Denny (Fr., El Paso, Texas, Undecided) was the last of William Penn’s multiple winners, finishing 2-2 with two falls at 143 pounds. Fellow 143-pounder Emerald Raya (Fr., Yucaipa, Calif., Biology) pinned one opponent, while 130-pounder Lydia Nelson (Fr., Kirksville, Mo.) posted a technical fall triumph as well.

“Today was a big step forward in pursuit of our individual and team goals,” Head Coach Tucker Black said. “It was nice to see Catherine break out for a great day; nearly everyone could hang their hat on something. We are now going to double-down on what we have been doing and continue to get better.”

Next Up: William Penn travels to Marshall, Mo. next Friday and Saturday to compete in the Missouri Valley Open.

