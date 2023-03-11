Steinkamp Wins Once as Statesmen Compete in First-Ever NAIA Nationals

Jamestown, N.D.–Four members of the William Penn women’s wrestling team fought against the best in the nation Friday at the first annual NAIA National Championship.

WPU unfortunately could not get anyone on the podium as it finished with one point to place 33rd (35 teams). After the first of two days, Southern Oregon led the team standings with 101.5 points.

116-pounder Catherine Steinkamp (So., Quincy, Ill., Biology) topped the navy and gold by claiming their lone win. She opened with a setback to #9 seed Alexis Medina of Cumberlands (Ky.) (1:51 fall), but then bounced back by upsetting #7 seed Ajayzee Zaballas of Menlo (Calif.) with a 6-2 decision.

The sophomore’s tournament experience ended two wins shy of being an All-American, though, as she was pinned in 2:08 by Jamesa Robinson of Brewton-Parker (Ga.).

Fellow 116-pounder Brittany Cotter (So., Katy, Texas, Nursing) opened with a 14-4 technical fall loss to #2 seed Caitlyn Thorne (Central Methodist) before being edged out by the same Jamesa Robinson 10-9.

Mami Selemani (Jr., Iowa City, Iowa, Business Management) also came up empty at 123 pounds, losing by fall to both #7 seed Ashley Whetzal (Missouri Valley) in 2:14 and #8 seed Arianna Maruffo (Jamestown-N.D.) in 2:06.

170-pounder Kylee Eastwood (Fr., Fontana, Kan., Undecided) was denied a victory as well. She dropped her first match 6-0 to #12 seed Olivia Robinson of Eastern Oregon, and then saw her weekend come to a close with a loss by fall in 1:29 to Chamira Cooper (Cumberlands).

“The results do not reflect the fight the ladies had or the progress they made during the season,” Head Coach Tucker Black said. “I am proud of the way they battled and prepared. Things unfortunately did not shake out the way we wanted.”