Statesmen Suffer First Loss of the Season

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s lacrosse team suffered its first setback of the season, falling 16-9 to the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

It didn’t take long for the visitors to strike, as they scored only 20 seconds into the match and once again after 90 seconds had passed. William Penn had an answer, as MacKenzie Petersen (Jr., Albertville, Minn., Public Accounting) scored twice to even the score. The Gyrenes scored another pair, but this time Emily Ferguson (So., Waterloo, N.Y.) was the one with the answer, scoring two of her own to knot the game at 4-4. With only nine seconds left in the quarter, Ave Maria scored again, and entered the second quarter with a 5-4 lead.

Both teams struggled to generate scoring opportunities in the second as the game remained 5-4 through the first eight minutes of the quarter. Unfortunately, the visitors rattled off a trio of quick goals to extend their lead. Ferguson scored her third of the match to trim the lead, but Ave Maria scored again to negate it. Jenna Donlan (Jr., Tampa, Fla., Business Management) was awarded a free position at the very end of the quarter and converted, sending the game to halftime with WPU trailing 9-6.

Following the break, the third quarter seemed to parallel the second quarter with a low amount of scoring chances, but when the scoring started, it was all Gyrenes. The visitors tacked on four unanswered scores in the third to extend their lead to 13-6.

Ferguson and Petersen each scored once in the fourth to try and mount a comeback, and Bailee Royal (Jr., Hallsville, Texas, Sports Management) cashed one in later on, but the late deficit was too much to overcome. Ferguson had a four goal effort while Petersen had three, but Petersen also earned an assist on all four of Ferguson’s scores. Donlan and Royal each scored once as well.

What’s Next: The Statesmen have another home tilt on Wednesday against Ottawa. The women’s portion of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 PM.