Statesmen Split Doubleheader, Series with Clarke

Peosta–The William Penn baseball team traveled to Peosta on Monday to complete their four game series against the Clarke Pride.

Just like Sunday, the Statesmen split the double dip with Clarke on Monday, dropping the first contest 8-6 before earning an 11-5 victory in game 2.

WPU 6 CU 8

After two low scoring affairs on Sunday, the Statesmen offense came hot out of the gates to begin the first game of Monday. Adrian Garcia (Sr., Ontario, Calif., Mechanical Engineering) got things started with a bullet single to right. Up stepped Tanner Bedier (So., Bondurant, Iowa, Sports Management), who blasted one down the right field line and had just enough height to get over the fence. His first home run of the year gave the Statesmen an early 2-0 lead.

The navy and gold threatened once again in the second inning, loading the bases for Bedier with two down. The Statesmen two-hole hitter cashed in once again, crushing a two-run double off the left-center field fence to push the lead to 4-0 in the second inning.

Clarke rallied to tie the score at four, however, putting the Statesmen bats in a position to retake the lead. RBI from Alex Fisher (Jr., Sydney, Australia, Biology) and Franklin Aparicio (So., Panama City, Panama) did just that, giving the Statesmen the lead once more in the top of the fifth inning.

However, the Clarke offense was up to the task, and posted four in the home half of the fifth to take their first lead of the game, 8-6, and ended up winning by that same score.

Teddy Natter (Jr., Reno, Nev., Business Management) started the ballgame for the Statesmen, as he was charged with six runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks. He struck out eight across his four innings of work. Tyler Gregory (Jr., Peoria Heights, Ill., Exercise Science) received the loss, allowing two runs in his two innings of work.

Bedier led the offense with his four RBI, and also recorded the only multi-hit game of the day for William Penn.

WPU 11 CU 5

Clarke jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the contest, and the pitching held the Statesmen bats in check for much of the game. But when the fifth inning rolled around, the navy and gold finally erupted, pushing across six runs in the top half of the inning to take their first lead of the game.

Brian Thomas (Fr., Shingle Springs, Calif.) turned in an electric performance to keep the Statesmen in the game from pitch one. After allowing the first inning runs, he dialed in, shutting the Pride down from innings 2-6 en route to striking out 10 batters, a new season-high mark for the freshman.

Clarke did not score again until the seventh inning, but by that point, the Statesmen had given Thomas five more runs of support in their half of the seventh. The three runs scored by Clarke never put the game in danger as Ty Harter (Fr., Galesburg, Ill.) was able to come in and induce a double play to erase any thread of doubt and seal the victory at 11-5.

The win for Thomas improved his record to 3-1 on the season. Thomas worked 6+ innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks, fanning 10. Harter allowed a walk and a hit in his scoreless inning of work.

Bedier’s bat came up big in the nightcap as well, as he hit his second home run of the day on his way to a two hit, three RBI performance, bringing his total for the day to seven runs batted in. Soren Graversen (Jr., Calgary, Alberta, Human Services) had a 2-3 performance with two RBI, and Dillan Schrock (Fr., Shingle Springs, Calif., Sociology) recorded a 3-3 outing.

“We rebounded nicely from the disappointing first game loss. Bedier was on fire at the plate today,” said Head Coach Mike Laird. “Thomas threw an outstanding second game. We could have won the first game had guys been more aggressive at the plate. We watched way too many strikes.”

What’s Next: The Statesmen will have a quick turnaround this week as they will travel to Lamoni on Friday and Saturday to square off with the Graceland Yellowjackets.