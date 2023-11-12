Statesmen of the Week: Russell Malterud and Holly Boeke

Oskaloosa–Men’s shotgun sports athlete Russell Malterud (Grad., North Branch, Minn., Master’s of Organizational Leadership) and women’s shotgun sports athlete Holly Boeke (Jr., Oskaloosa, Iowa, Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of October 30-November 5, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Malterud won the High Overall Athlete award at the Iowa Four-Year State Shoot last Saturday and Sunday. His combined score of 314-for-350 included a 98-for-100 in Trap, an 82-for-100 in Sporting Clays, and a 38-for-50 in Super Sporting.

Boeke topped the women’s standings at the same shoot, winning Female HOA honors with a score of 308-for-350. Her 84-for-100 in Sporting Clays led all shooters, while she also managed a 40-for-50 effort in Super Sporting.

