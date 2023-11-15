Statesmen of the Week: Noah Kidwell and Grecia Martinez

Oskaloosa–Men’s bowler Noah Kidwell (Fr., Bettendorf, Iowa, Mechanical Engineering) and women’s wrestler Grecia Martinez (So., Horizon City, Texas, Engineering) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of November 6-12, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

With a 195.8 pin average over five games, Kidwell placed 57th out of 422 competitors at the ISYL Leatherneck Classic last weekend. He had a high game of 233 with two other games over 190.

Martinez finished fourth in the 123-pound weight class at the Waldorf Open last Saturday. She posted a 4-2 record with two falls and two technical falls. The sophomore started the day with three consecutive victories, while two of her wins came against Heart of America Athletic Conference foes.

