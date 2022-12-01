Statesmen of the Week: Daniel Autrey and Morgan Terry

Oskaloosa–Men’s basketball player Daniel Autrey (Jr., Detroit, Mich.) and women’s basketball player Morgan Terry (Sr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of November 21-27, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Autrey opened the week with nine points against Iowa Wesleyan last Tuesday, going 3-for-8 from the field. He also managed five rebounds, one block, and one steal in the loss. Four days later, he erupted from the perimeter, making seven of his nine three-pointers en route to a team-best 25 points versus Missouri Valley. The junior also tallied four rebounds, two steals, and two assists in the win.

Terry recorded a pair of double-digit performances last week. The senior scored 13 points against Stephens last Wednesday, including going 5-for-7 from the field. She also managed five assists and three rebounds in the setback. Terry then posted a team-high 18 points last Saturday against Missouri Valley in addition to one assist.

