Statesmen of the Week: Colten Uitermarkt and KayLynn Sieber

Oskaloosa–Men’s shotgun sports shooter Colten Uitermarkt (Grad., Otley, Iowa, Master’s of Organizational Leadership) and women’s shotgun sports shooter KayLynn Sieber (Jr., Marshall, Minn., Biology) have been named the Statesmen of the Week for the week of September 11-17, presented by Gardner-Collier Jewelry.

Both individuals won their respective High Overall Athlete titles at the Simpson Invitational last Saturday and Sunday. In doing so, they guided William Penn to its second meet crown in as many weeks to open up the season.

Uitermarkt finished the weekend with a score of 331-for-350, including going 99-for-100 in Trap, 87-for-100 in Sporting Clays, 98-for-100 in Skeet, and 47-for-50 in Super Sporting.

Sieber’s championship came from scores of 97-for-100 in Trap, 77-for-100 in Sporting Clays, 94-for-100 in Skeet, and 44-for-50 in Super Sporting. The junior’s final score came in at 312-for-350.

