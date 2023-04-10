Statesmen End Doubleheader with Wild Finish

Oskaloosa–The William Penn softball team finally ended up on the positive end of a walk-off as it split a Heart of America Athletic Conference doubleheader with MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday.

The Statesmen (12-22, 5-9 Heart) dropped the opener 7-5 (8 innings), but won the second bout 8-7.

The home team permitted a run in the top of the first of the opener, but answered in the bottom half with a two-run double from Amber Shotts (Fr., Ottumwa, Iowa, Mathematics) that scored Abby Wilson (Sr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology) and Allyson Stewart (Sr., Delta, B.C., Nursing).

MNU (15-10, 5-4 Heart) scored once in the third and again in the fourth and then plated two more in the fifth, but Sarah Gallivan (Sr., Round Lake, Ill., Secondary Education) started the navy and gold’s rally with an RBI single in the sixth.

Chelsey Huff (So., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) then doubled home Wilson in the seventh to cut the deficit to one. A sacrifice fly by Kiana Young (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Exercise Science) scored the tying run and sent the game into extra innings. In extras, however, the Statesmen would fall victim to a host of errors as they gave up two runs in the top half and could not answer on the bottom side.

WPU recorded nine hits in the opener with Stewart leading the way with three, while Wilson and Huff each had two. Emily Bryant (Jr., University Place, Wash., Nursing) permitted just two earned runs on 10 scattered hits in eight innings of work.

The William Penn lineup was a patient one in the nightcap as it drew a pair of bases-loaded walks to lead 2-1 through the first three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, a Pioneer error helped Charley Geguzis (Jr., Williamsburg, Iowa, Business Management) to also come around. Huff then singled, scoring Shiloh Cunningham (Sr., Lynnville, Sully, Biology) as WPU took a 4-1 edge. Young also reached on an error as two more runners came around and the Statesmen led 6-1 after four frames of action.

Still up 7-3 entering the seventh, WPU unfortunately failed to close the door and the Pioneers came back to tie the game at 7-7.

Undeterred, Zoey Jones (Jr., Ottumwa, Iowa) got William Penn going right away as she led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk. An out later, she moved into scoring position on a stolen base.

Geguzis then came to the plate and hit a grounder to her counterpart at shortstop. The ball was thrown across the diamond for the second out, but Jones darted towards third on the throw. The Pioneer first baseman tried to erase Jones from the basepaths, but her toss was offline and the ball squirted free. Jones alertly leapt to her feet, raced to home plate, and beat the throw to give the Statesmen the walk-off victory.

William Penn produced six hits in the win, but more impressively recorded nine walks. Young led the team with two hits.

Huff pitched 6 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Bryant was awarded the win as she closed out the top of the seventh with a strikeout.

“Our team continues to play hard in all games, and they finally had one go their way,” said Head Coach Mike Christner. “It has been a tough week, but our team continues to compete and give ourselves a chance to win and succeed. Hopefully that win will turn things around.”

Next Up: The Statesmen remain in Oskaloosa next Tuesday to host Iowa Wesleyan in a non-conference doubleheader at 4 p.m.