Statesmen Celebrate Senior Day with Another Conference Win

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen women’s lacrosse team honored its inaugural senior class Saturday with a dominating 15-5 Heart of America Athletic Conference win over Clarke.

William Penn (10-2, 3-1 Heart) recognized its six seniors before the game and then immediately took care of business, including holding a 31-18 edge in shots over Clarke (2-5, 0-3 Heart).

Bailee Royal (Sr., Hallsville, Texas, Sports Management) opened the scoring just 1:08 into the contest with an unassisted goal. Tara Dryml (Sr., Independence, Iowa, Elementary Education) then scored, while Ashlyn Hoffman (Jr., Bend, Ore, Nursing) also found the back of the net off an assist from MacKenzie Petersen (Sr., Albertville, Minn., Public Accounting) to put WPU up 3-0 going into the second quarter.

The Pride up a fight to start the second quarter, netting three goals of their own to tie the game at 3-3. Royal then put the home team up for good, while Petersen went on a 3-0 run by herself to give the navy and gold a 7-3 edge at the break.

The start of the third quarter saw Royal net three goals of her own, while Petersen again scored.

Kenzington Winget (So., West Jordan, Utah, Sports Management) and Jenna Donlan (Sr., Tampa, Fla., Business Management) each produced a score in the final period, while Royal added to her total with two more goals (one being assisted by Donlan).

Royal led WPU with seven goals, while Petersen recorded four scores as well. Madison Reed (Sr., Shakopee, Minn., Secondary Education) recorded nine saves in the victory.

WPU fared better in the turnover battle (20-23) and also got the ball out of its defensive end at a higher rate, finishing 10-for-13 in clears, while Clarke was just 9-for-20.

Next up: William Penn travels to Atchison, Kan. next Saturday to face Benedictine in Heart play at 12 p.m.