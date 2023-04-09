Statesmen Announce 2023 Schedule

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s volleyball team is looking to make a statement in the fall as it announced its 2023 schedule.

WPU, which was 21-14 last year (13-6 Heart), topped the Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division standings this past season and reached the tournament semifinals.

The Statesmen will open the 2023 campaign on August 22 by hosting William Woods (Mo.). William Penn will then travel to Missouri on August 25-26 for a tournament at Columbia with matches against John Brown (Ark.), Ottawa (Kan.), Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.), and Xavier (La.).

WPU will then return to Oskaloosa for four matches as it hosts its annual Labor Day Tournament on September 1-2. The navy and gold are slated to meet St. Ambrose, Mount Marty (S.D.), Tabor (Kan.), and Waldorf.

Three days later, the Statesmen start Heart play as they head to take on Culver-Stockton on September 5. The league slate features 18 matches, including 10 at home.

Later that week, William Penn will compete in its third and final tournament, hitting the road for Wisconsin and the Viterbo Invitational. WPU will meet host Viterbo as well as Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), Montana Tech, and Dakota State (S.D.).

Nearly the entirety of William Penn’s remaining school includes bouts against Heart competition, beginning with back-to-back road matches against Missouri Valley and Central Methodist.

Highlighted home matches include WPU versus MidAmerica Nazarene for Family Weekend on September 23 and Grand View on Homecoming and Senior Day on October 20.

The 2023 Heart Tournament will feature the league’s top eight teams runs from November 4-11.

“We are excited for this upcoming season as we are playing some high-level competition prior to the start of our conference season,” Head Coach Lauren Eldridge said. “This will not only help prepare us for our tough conference schedule, but also potentially get us some national recognition to help us in our postseason run. Playing against several ranked opponents early in the year will help us evaluate our play and see where we compare to other top competition in the nation. We have big goals for this upcoming year and cannot wait to see what we accomplish this fall. The sky is the limit with this team.”