Social Distance Brings Us Together Under One Goal

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Around Oskaloosa and Mahaska County, sewing machines have come to life, making facemasks and gowns for medical workers and those at risk of catching COVID-19.

As the need for personal protection equipment or PPE has exceeded the capacity to replenish those stocks, the word from Governor Reynolds was a call to action for individuals to continue making facemasks and gowns. The type made from material could also be washed, and help the PPE go further.

So individuals, education, and businesses have all jumped on board to help.

At home sewing stations, like the one Kelli Breuklander has, cloth masks are being made at a frenzied pace most days.

So far, she’s sewn over 800 masks for individuals and healthcare providers. “I kind of have a three-step process,” says Breuklander, who can assemble a mask in seven minutes or less.

Breuklander found herself with a lot of spare time when her hair studio was shut down by the State of Iowa during the pandemic.

“It has been a great way to spend my time,” says Breuklander. “I’m also somebody that will go crazy with too much time on my hands but also not having an outlet for creativity. So it’s been a saving grace as far as that goes.”

Breuklander, like many others that are making face masks, is having trouble finding some materials like elastic. Individuals have stepped up and helped to provide elastic, fabric, and more during this time.

Spending her time in quarantine, Breuklander says the time allows her to think about and see all of the good that is coming from this time. “All the generous people and all the people I’ve made contact with because of them [masks]. It does make me think about it more, but I probably choose to think of the positives.”

Many remember the Communications Research Institute [CRI] from their video work, helping to bring news and sports to local tv and the internet.

They have expanded into other areas, some of which is 3D printing.

Steve Jackson is heading up the CRI, a position he took approximately a year ago. “The goal of the CRI has been to develop a way in which it’s a research institute.”

The end goal is to research ways in which artists can have practical, money-making researched ideas to allow students to graduate without huge debt, and a skill that helps them not only pay off their debt but have a living as well.

They also offer their services to others to help solve problems in business or more.

Jackson spoke about the work happening there with 3D printing masks for entities that may need them, an example of the community partnering they are offering.

Markus Haala, one of those individuals who is taking skills learned before the pandemic, decided to solve a math problem. From that, he was able to utilize a modified design to be used on CRI’s 3D printers.

Haala is now stockpiling and dispensing those 3D printed masks, which will use a filter, in a semi-permanent plastic mask.

Members of the Mahaska County 4-H have also been hard at work, making 3D printed masks for Mahaska County Emergency Management.

Over at MUSCO, their team set out to build intubation boxes for patients that are battling COVID-19.

Intubation boxes are placed over a patient’s head, and the box catches cough from the individual while a vacuum sucks out the air to help stop the spread of the virus. By fresh air coming in, and potentially contaminated air vacuumed out, it helps protect other patients and health care workers.

Mahaska County CERT has been busy helping to staff PPE dropoff points and also helping to man the Mahaska COVID-19 Hotline.

To learn more, you can call the Mahaska County COVID-19 hotline at 641-676-3599, or send an email to info@mahaskaema.com or help@mahaskema.com.

The State of Iowa has set up a website that helps individuals keep up with the latest information by visiting https://coronavirus.iowa.gov

Mahaska County Emergency Management has set up a website to help individuals learn more. Visit them at https://mahaskaready.com/covid-19-info