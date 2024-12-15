Six Still Ranked in Heart

Oskaloosa–The Statesmen men’s wrestling team has a half-dozen individuals ranked as the NAIA released its third set of polls this week.

165-pounder Cameron Hargrove (Sr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Sports Management) leads WPU as he is 16th in the country, while 133-pounder Lane Scorpil (Jr., Columbus Junction, Iowa, Business Management) is again 23rd.

As a team, WPU is tied for 35th with 14 points, while Life (Ga.) is the new #1 with 266 points. Grand View is now second with 265 points, while Southeastern (Fla.) (210), Embry-Riddle (Fla.) (208), and Cumberlands (Ky.) (180) round out the top five.

The navy and gold are seventh in the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 74 points; GVU remains first in the league with 234 points.

Hargrove is rated third in the Heart at his weight class, while Scorpil and 174-pounder Ryan Van Donselaar (Sr., Otley, Iowa, Exercise Science) are both fourth.

Carson Jensen (Jr., Idaho Falls, Idaho, Exercise Science) is sixth at 141 pounds, while 184-pounder Branson Bottorff (Sr., Mackinaw, Ill., Industrial Technology) is seventh and 174-pounder Kendal Pugh (So., Letts, Iowa, Business Management) is eighth.

