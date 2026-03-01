Sheriff Lauded as POY and NOY as Three Collect All-Heart Laurels

Oskaloosa–Foday Sheriff (Jr., Upper Darby, Pa., Business Management) topped the league’s awards list as the 2025-2026 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference men’s basketball teams were announced Thursday.

Sheriff and Daivion Boleware (Jr., Jackson, Mich., Psychology) were both selected to the 10-person first team, while Javion Belle-McCrary (Sr., Reform, Ala., Sports Management) was one of 10 individuals named to the third team. An additional 10 student-athletes were part of the second squad.

Belle-McCrary was picked for the Heart’s six person all-defensive team as well.

Sheriff’s was not just a first-team recipient; the junior was also tabbed as both the Heart’s Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The POY honor is the first for the program since 2021-2022 and the 10th ever at WPU. His NOY accolade is the ninth ever at William Penn (first since 2019-2020).

The trio have helped the Statesmen to a 23-6 record (16-4 Heart) this year. WPU finished second in the league regular season standings and is receiving notes in the current NAIA poll.

Sheriff is averaging a near double-double of 16.1 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest, while also recording 80 assists, 40 steals, and 15 blocks. He is shooting 53.3% from the field (29.8% 3-PT) and 69.8% from the line.

The junior, who has tallied 16 double-doubles thus far, managed a season-high 30 points versus Northwestern on November 11. He had five games with at least 20 points. Sheriff also pulled down double-figure rebounds on 16 occasions with a campaign-best 17 boards against Grand View on February 4.

Averaging 14.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing, Boleware also has posted 18 assists, 16 blocks, and 14 steals. He has knocked down 46.9% of his shots (31.7% 3-PT) and 70.5% of his charity-stripe throws.

The owner of three double-doubles, the junior’s season-best 24 points came against Missouri Valley on February 21. Boleware notched a winter-high 14 rebounds in a February 18 matchup with Culver-Stockton.

Belle-McCrary is currently averaging 11.0 points and 4.0 rebounds along with 72 assists. He has made 51.0% of his field-goal attempts (41.4% 3-PT) and 80.2% of his free throws.

The senior scored a season-high 26 points versus Culver-Stockton on February 18.

En route to his all-defensive team award, Belle-McCrary tallied 38 steals and 17 blocks. He has a pair of four-steal outings to his credit and managed three blocks against Baker on December 13.

Daviyon Gaston of Grand View was picked as the Heart’s Defensive Player of the Year, while the Freshman of the Year award went to Cam Jones of Baker.

Todd Lorensen of Graceland collected the Coach of the Year honor, and Tyler Long of Grand View earned the Assistant Coach of the Year laurel.