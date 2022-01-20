Seven Represent WPU in Heart Poll

Oskaloosa–Seven grapplers from the Statesmen men’s wrestling program are considered in the league mix as the NAIA released its fourth poll Thursday.

William Penn is unofficially tied for 38th in the NAIA as a team, headlined by three individuals in the top 20 of their respective weight classes.

Cameron Hargrove (Fr., Bolingbrook, Ill., Undecided) is guiding the trio in 14th place at 149 pounds. Makail Stanley (Fr., Oreana, Ill., Biology) is next in 15th place at 174 pounds, while Matheson Meade (Fr., Knoxville, Tenn., Exercise Science) is 18th at 165 pounds.

Grand View is again first in the nation with 212 points, while Life (Ga.) is near the top with 191 points. Indiana Tech (113) and Reinhardt (Ga.) are third and fourth, while Doane (Neb.) and Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) are tied for fifth at 95.

Hargrove and Meade are also in the front of the pack for the navy and gold in the Heart of America Athletic Conference ratings. Both individuals are second in their weight classes, while Stanley is third. 157-pounder Steven Skewes (Fr., Duchesne, Utah, Exercise Science) joins Stanley in the bronze spot.

Jesse Schwery (Fr., Panama, Iowa) holds the #5 spot at 184 pounds, while 125-pounder Nadhelo Charles-Pierre (Sr., Miramar, Fla., Sports Management) and 197-pounder Branson Bottorff (So., Mackinaw, Ill., Mechanical Engineering) are both sixth.

WPU is currently fourth in the team standings with 100 points, while Grand View is first with 234 points.