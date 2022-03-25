Septer To Retire As Jail Administrator

A Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize and congratulate Mahaska County Jail Administrator Larry Septer. Jail Administrator Septer has announced his retirement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Larry was hired in 1988 as a jailer by then-Sheriff Joe Beal. In 1997, then-Sheriff Charlie Van Toorn appointed Larry as Administrator. Larry has been a Jail Committee Committee member of the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association for several years.

The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a retirement reception for Larry, at the Mahaska County Law Enforcement Center, on Friday, April 22nd, from 2 to 4 pm. The public is welcome to attend this reception. Larry’s last day with the Sheriff’s Office will be Saturday, April 23rd, 2022. Congratulations Larry on your retirement.