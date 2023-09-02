September is National Preparedness Month

One way the community can help is by being prepared themselves. As we know from incidents that have happened across the nation and in our community, CPR is one of the most important skills you can have to be prepared.

Mahaska County Emergency Management wants everyone to be prepared for when an emergency strikes. Are you ready? Do you want to learn CPR? Want to learn more about first-aid training? Mahaska County Emergency Management has certified instructors that can help you achieve that goal. We utilize the American Heart Association standards and can teach you to make the difference between life and death.

Here are some stats from the American Heart Association:

· In one year alone, 436,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest.

· More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year.

· The location of Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrests (OHCA) most often occurs in homes/residences (73.4%), followed by public settings (16.3%) and nursing homes (10.3%).

· If performed immediately, CPR can double or triple the chance of survival from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Classes for the community are offered every three months. If you need training for your organization, do not be shy. Just email us at training@mahaskaema.com or visit the contact us page at https://mahaskaready.com/contact-us

Are you ready to make a difference?

For more information or to sign up for a class, visit www.mahaskaready.com/training