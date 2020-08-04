Sculpture Has A Home In Oskaloosa

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa Art Center was happy to introduce their latest offering to the community when they opened the door to their sculpture studio on South Market in Oskaloosa.

Matt Kargol is one of the Oskaloosa Art Center instructors, an active sculpture artist, and an art teacher at the Oskaloosa School District.

He was giving tours of the new facility and helping others understand what creativity will be able to be explored.

The facility will be open to participants to teach them skills in metalworking, welding, or steel fabrication.

“We will be offering classes for people to teach them how to do metalworking,” explained Kargol. “Anyone who wants to learn how to fabricate steel, that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

“It’s going to be a sculptural focus, but the process is very much the same as any metal fabricator might be doing.”

Now in its fourth year, the sculpture tour has become an attraction to Oskaloosa. It’s hoped that students at the sculpture studio will be able to display their work in the coming years. “We’re hoping it becomes a kind of connection point for lots of aspects of the community.”

Some of the potential upcoming classes include things like Frankenbike, dad school, and Picasso Faces classes.

FACE of Mahaska is the nonprofit behind the Oskaloosa Art Center, and Diane Ottosson is a board member for FACE.

“This is something we wanted to do now for a couple of years, and it’s just taken a lot of time to get all the pieces put together,” explained Ottosson.

Musco owns the building and offered to let the Art Center use it for the studio. Grants from the Mahaska County Community Foundation, Golden Goose Club, and the Iowa Arts Council helped make the project possible.

The Musco facility team helped update the electrical service. “We had a lot of people helping us out.”

The Sculpture Center is scheduled to kick off in August yet with the Picasso Heads. If interested, it’s suggested to reach out to the Oskaloosa Art Center at 641.676.4694 or faceofmahaska@gmail.com.