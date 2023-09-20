School-Record 14 Programs Earn Scholar Team Status

Oskaloosa–A school-record 14 William Penn athletics programs excelled in the classroom as they were named NAIA Scholar Teams for the 2022-2023 school year.

The 14 squads break the old record of 12 from 2021-2022. To be eligible for Scholar Team status, the Grade Point Averages of all varsity members need to combine for a 3.0 or better.

The women’s golf team was at the top of WPU’s list with a 3.48 GPA, while the softball squad was close behind at 3.45.

The women’s lacrosse team posted a 3.37 GPA, while the women’s soccer team owned a 3.32 mark. The women’s volleyball crew and the men’s soccer program both managed 3.30 GPAs.

Men’s volleyball led the rest of the squads with a 3.24 GPA, while cheerleading and women’s track and field were next at 3.18.

A pair of programs (men’s cross country and women’s basketball) each had 3.07 GPAs, while men’s golf (3.05), women’s wrestling (3.02), and men’s bowling (3.01) eclipsed the mark as well.

Although they are not NAIA-sponsored sports, men’s shotgun sports (3.18) and women’s shotgun sports (3.02) were also stellar academically.