School Board Hears More On Hybrid Learning

Oskaloosa, Iowa – The Oskaloosa School Board met in regular session on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Superintendent Paula Wright said that publically, they will be doing hybrid learning at the high school for two weeks, but will be evaluating “as this week goes along to see which direction our numbers are going. If our numbers are going in the right direction, we could potentially only do it one week.”

The requirement is to provide equal access for students, so hybrid has to be done in multiples of two. “So, at the end of this week, it will have been four days, so each of the groups would have had equitable access to the curriculum. So we will be evaluating here in the next day or two.”

That would mean that the students could be back to face-to-face learning next Friday at the high school if the numbers go down.

That hybrid system made things quieter around the high school, allowing students to be better distanced from one another, says Oskaloosa High School, Principal Stacy Bandy.

“The key is that instruction and curriculum is not to slow down,” added Wright. “So it’s not teaching the same thing twice, and everybody gets a day off. It really is moving the curriculum along, just like they would on a normal week.”

The discussion then transferred to spectator restrictions for spectators during times of hybrid learning.

Spectator Limitations:

Any time any of our 3 schools go into a hybrid schedule, spectator limitations will occur at all MS & HS events. Does not matter what school goes hybrid…once one of the schools is hybrid, limitations go into place.

Each athlete and coach will receive 4 tickets/wristbands to our home events to give out to family members.

Those receiving tickets and/or wristbands will be allowed to purchase tickets at the gate or use their activity pass.

Reserved seating at football will also have admission with their prepaid ticket.

Visiting teams and fans will have restrictions as well when visiting our events.

Spectators Regulations:

Bleacher seating will be limited. Every other row will be marked as NO SEATING THIS ROW.

Admission will be normal price as previous years.

Face coverings are required upon entry to event and in common spaces. If able to social distance, masks may be relaxed.

Please social distance…6 feet!