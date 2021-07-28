Rollin’ Oldies Keeps The Love For Cars Alive

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Summertime often means the sounds of American V8 engines rumbling through the neighborhoods or scooping the loop on a Saturday night.

Today, there aren’t as many muscle cars of the ’50s and ’60s on the streets, but one can argue that modern muscle cars have replaced American’s desire for high horsepower.

Rollin’ Oldies has helped car lovers by making their annual show available and sharing the love of the automobile with everyone.

Today, you can find anything from some of the first and second generations of cars, such as the Model T, to the latest muscle and sports cars.

You’ll also find tricked-out vehicles showcasing car art, utilizing hydraulics, sound systems, and the latest custom paint and graphics.

This year was the 32nd annual car show hosted by the Rollin’ Oldies of Oskaloosa, which had 200 cars and trucks.

The show averages about 175 cars, so it was a good rebound after a year of quarantine due to COVID-19. However, the biggest car count was nearly 225 cars.

Greg Johnson with Rollin’ Oldies said that people were ready to get out and enjoy the show this year.

Johnson explained that there are 26 different classes and the participants did the voting.

There is a best of show, “and then we do try and cover about anything you would want to bring,” added Johnson.

The cost of getting into the hobby can be restrictive, and many of the most sought-after cars are already in collections.

Today, big four-door cars are finding their way into the collector car scene as an affordable alternative. “Bigger, older, undesirable cars are getting desirable now.”

The interest is also branching out further into pickup trucks, particularly the 70s and 80s models.

“I think that is a lot because some of the older stuff is hard to get, or it costs too much if it’s in good shape. So you’re seeing a lot of the 70s and 80s cars that at one point in time were like, I would never take that to the show, and they’re like, that’s pretty cool now,” added Johnson.

Another popular conversion is putting modern motor and drivetrain components into the older cars because the price of putting older motors into the vehicles is prohibitive.

You can learn more by visiting the club on their Facebook Page – HERE.