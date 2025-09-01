Ribble’s triple-double highlights final day of home volleyball tournament

PELLA – Central College senior volleyball player Makayla Ribble (senior, Iowa City) had 18 assists, 10 kills and 12 digs during the team’s four-set win over Bethany Lutheran College (Minn.) Saturday afternoon.

Central (2-2) started the day with a 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 28-26 loss to Calvin University (Mich.) before taking down Bethany Lutheran 27-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-15.

Ribble recorded the first trouble-double of her career against the Vikings, leading the team in assists. Leslie Snow (senior, Olivia, Minn., BOLD HS) had 14 kills and Colleen Kenney (senior, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Rock Island Alleman HS) had 20 digs to lead the team in those categories.

In the loss to Calvin, Snow had 13 kills, Ribble had 20 assists, Ribble had 14 digs and Kaitlyn Mumm (junior, Waukee, Des Moines Christian HS) had three blocks.

The Dutch welcome Knox College (Ill.) to P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. dual on Tuesday.