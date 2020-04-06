Reynolds Orders Additional Closings

Iowa – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held an 11:00 am press conference on Monday morning, outlining the next steps to be taken in the battle against COVID-19.

One of those steps was to close malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks, parks, indoor and outdoor playgrounds, tobacco and vaping stores, racetracks, toy, gaming, music, instrument, movie stores, and campgrounds.

These additional orders, along with all the previous closures and measures, now come with a potential response from law enforcement if they aren’t followed, notably the limit on social gatherings.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan K. Bayens took to the podium to address law enforcement’s role in enforcing the governor’s orders.

“The governor will be issuing guidance to local law enforcement officials and police departments throughout the state on this role in enforcing the orders outlined in the various declarations of disaster emergency,” said Bayens. “As the governor mentioned, violation of these orders could result in the filing of simple misdemeanor charges. But worse, your actions may needlessly place Iowans at risk.”

Bayens added, “Law enforcement has no desire to cite or arrest anyone. Most Iowans are being responsible and doing their part. It is only a sub small segment that is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the limitations on social gatherings.”

“As a result, law enforcement will take reason and measured steps if we are forced to do so,” Bayens added. “However, first and foremost, law enforcement is asking Iowans to take their individual responsibilities seriously and police themselves, so we can conserve our law enforcement resources for those who truly need it.”

Reynolds added, “I believe that most Iowans are being responsible, but I need every Iowan to take responsibility for their health and the health of others. This week is critical. Stay home. The best way to avoid being exposed to the virus or exposing others is to stay home as much as possible. Leave home only for essential errands like getting groceries necessary supplies for medical needs. Send only one person from your household and go to as few places as possible. Practice social distancing.”