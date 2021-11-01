Providers Continue To Encourage Flu Shot

October 31, 2021

by Ken Allsup

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Reviewing his materials to ensure he provided the most up-to-date information on the flu shot, Arthur Zacharjasz, ARNP-BC with Mahaska Health, made his final notes before talking with us at Oskaloosa News.

In a year filled with conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine, the flu shot hasn’t gotten the headlines the other has.

Why get the flu vaccine is the question, and Zacharjasz explains that the flu is a contagious disease that spreads every year from October to May.

“These are infants, young children, those 65 and older, pregnant people, and people with certain medical conditions. These are the people with weakened immune systems and are at greatest risk of flu complications. Also, if you’ve had medical conditions, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, [the] flu can make it worse,” adds Zacharjasz.

Zacharjasz also explained that there are different flu vaccines every year, made by experts. “Even when the vaccine doesn’t exactly match the flu viruses of that season, it offers protection. So the CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get vaccinated every flu season.”

“If you have any medical questions, it’s always important to talk to your primary care provider,” explained Zacharijasz. “Or you can always reach out to our public health department here at Mahaska Health.”

You can watch the video for our complete talk about the flu shot, and how it may impact your health this winter.