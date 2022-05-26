Project May Provide A Unique Look At Oskaloosa

by Ken Allsup

May 26th, 2022

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Some of the best ideas are borrowed and then improved upon to fit the purpose of the moment.

Danyel Willhour and Fiona Limpach with Five Star Title and Escrow are the people behind what may end up being one of the most unique and creative looks at Oskaloosa.

The idea is to create the buildings that make up Oskaloosa out of cardboard and then display them in center court at Penn Central Mall during Art on the Square weekend, June 11th. The display officially opens on June 10th and goes until June 18th inside Penn Central Mall

These won’t be shoebox-size representations but refrigerator-size representations of those buildings.

“We want to celebrate Oskaloosa with a big collaborative art project,” says the project’s coordinators.

Fiona has been in America, and the idea came from an experience she had as a child in Belfast, and once she arrived in Oskaloosa, she was inspired by the buildings here and thought the cardboard town would be a fun project for the community.

She took that original concept from when she was a child and molded it to fit Oskaloosa.

The idea has taken hold, and many community landmarks are spoken for, such as the bandstand, city hall, the library, and many more. The up-to-date list is available on the project’s website – https://www.cardboardoskaloosa.com/

Many other buildings are looking for individuals to adopt yet, and some homeowners have decided to build and display their homes.

“We’re delighted it’s taken off,” says Danyel of the response.

You can also follow the project on Facebook by following HERE.