Playgrounds Closed As Temperatures Warm Up

Oskaloosa, Iowa – In an effort to keep people from gathering in groups larger than ten, and to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Oskaloosa School District, and the City of Oskaloosa have closed their playgrounds during this time.

Also closed are the shelters and restrooms in the Oskaloosa City Parks until further notice.

The press release goes on to say,

Signs will soon be posted at all affected locations. Park visitors are asked to adhere to all closure notices and current social distancing recommendations. All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. If you see large groups gathering in city parks, please inform dispatch staff at 641-672-2557. Do not call 911.

The City of Oskaloosa is committed to the health and safety of our community and our employees and strongly urges everyone to change their daily behavior to reduce risk from COVID-19, particularly to protect our most vulnerable populations. During this challenging time, everyone needs to prioritize their own health and well-being during this outbreak. It’s important to practice proper hygiene, including the following recommendations:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home from work if you are sick

Cover your cough or sneezes with a tissue and properly dispose of the tissue

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds

We appreciate your support and understanding as we adapt to this evolving health emergency and work to keep your safety at our forefront. We will continue to assess daily operations, which may require further changes.

To keep updated on the status of COVID-19, please visit the City of Oskaloosa’s webpage: www.oskaloosaiowa.org