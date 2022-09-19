Plan Osky Open House

A City of Oskaloosa Press Release

The City of Oskaloosa is updating its Comprehensive Plan. The plan is an essential tool that guides community leaders and decision-makers for sound and efficient community growth patterns based on the vision of community stakeholders.

Citizen involvement is the cornerstone of Plan Osky. A successful plan is identified not just with the elected and appointed officials of the City who adopt it but with the entire community who will help draft it and want to see it followed and maintained. Plan Osky should not be considered a static document but rather the result of a continuous process to gather and evaluate information and make informed decisions based on constantly changing conditions.

Open Houses will be held on Wednesday, October 5th to see Plan Osky’s vision, goals, and actions. The Open Houses will be an informal setting to view various parts of the long-range plan, including land use, mobility, parks and recreation, art and culture, and services. Public participation is encouraged and will help finalize the vision for Plan Osky.

The Open Houses are come-and-go events. Families welcome. Light snacks will be provided. More information about the project is at www.PlanOskaloosa.com. The final plan will be presented to the City Council in November to consider approval.

What: Learn about the draft Plan Osky Vision, Goals, and Priorities

When: October 5th Noon-1:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Alley (next to Smokey Row), 111 S. Market Street, Oskaloosa

Rain Locations: Noon-1:00 p.m. – Smokey Row back room, 109 S. Market Street

5:00-6:30 p.m. – ISU Extension 212 N I St