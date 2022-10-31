Perimeter Records Fall in Season-Opening Win

Oskaloosa–The William Penn women’s basketball team used record-breaking three-point shooting to win on opening night, dropping Calvary Bible 82-33 in non-conference action Saturday.

WPU (1-0), which demolished the old school record with 52 three-point attempts (old record was 37), knocked down a school-record 17 of those tries (old mark was 15). The Statesmen started off the game down four, but quickly turned it around with a 13-4 run. Joslyn Herbeck (Jr., Fond du Lac, Wis., Undecided) came out the gates hot, scoring nine of William Penn’s first 23 points in the first quarter. The junior finished the game with 20 points (four three-pointers) and eight rebounds.

The home squad, which outshot the Warriors 35.8%-25.0% and led 24-14 after one period, struggled in the second period, but still led 40-24 at halftime.

The Statesmen defense went to work after the break, limiting Calvary Bible (0-1) to just nine points over the final 20 minutes (three in the fourth). William Penn’s offense did not quite catch fire in the second half, but continued to wear down the Warriors and took the easy win.

The Statesmen dominated the boards, outrebounding the Warriors 55-32, led by a team-best 11 boards from Emma Morts (Sr., Milford, Ill., Business Management). William Penn tallied 23 offensive rebounds, leading to a 29-2 advantage in second-chance points. William Penn also won the turnover battle, forcing Calvary Bible into 25 mistakes, which led to 20 points off turnovers for the navy and gold.

Ally Stewart (Sr., Victoria, Australia. Physical Education) joined Herbeck in double figures with 11 points, while Alexis True (Sr., Frankfort, Ky., Exercise Science) posted nine points with five assists.

Morgan Terry (Sr., Cornersville, Tenn., Biology) was next with eight points, while Journie Augmon (Sr., Las Vegas, Nev., Human Services) had an all-around outing with seven points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Alyssa Hames (Jr., Ackley, Iowa) also finished with seven points, while the duo of Zantasia White (Sr., Lubbock, Texas, Secondary Education and Aiesha Feagins (Jr., Grand Prairie, Texas) contributed six points each.

“This was a great team win to start the season,” Head Coach Jenna Santi said. “Now we prepare for two tough games next weekend at the Grand View Classic.”

Next Up: William Penn will travel down to Des Moines next Friday to take on St. Ambrose in the Grand View Classic at 5 p.m.