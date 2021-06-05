Oskaloosa Senate Page Helps Draft Legislation To Help Fellow Pages

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Oskaloosa, Iowa – Holly Boeke took on the immense responsibility of becoming an Iowa Senate Page this past legislative year.

She was still taking the required government classes needed to graduate from high school here in Oskaloosa during her time in the legislature.

She, with support from her family, spoke with Sen Smith and started drafting legislation that would award the needed government credit for graduation to legislative pages.

That legislation would become known as Iowa Senate File 517.

That bill eventually found itself being passed by the Iowa Senate, and it was then off to the Iowa House for debate.

Local House Representatives Holly Brink and Dustin Hite helped steer the bill through the house, where it also was approved, and then headed to Governor Kim Reynold’s desk for her signature.

In a ceremony inside the Governor’s office, Boeke watched as the idea she had became law and maybe becoming the first Iowa Page to advance legislation into law in Iowa.